Man accused of desecration at Church of the Incarnation in Washington Twp.

A 36-year-old Dayton man is accused of sneaking into a church during Mass and later damaging or breaking religious items inside the vestibule at Church of the Incarnation in Washington Twp.
Aaron Gregory Hendrix was charged with desecration of a place of worship. He was arraigned Tuesday in Kettering Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $25,000.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the church at 55 Williamsburg Lane, where they found an angel statue broken, an overturned table and a picture frame damaged. Printed materials also were scattered in front of the entrance to the church, according to an affidavit filed in court.
The Centerville Police Department also responded, and had the suspect later identified as Hendrix handcuffed in back of a cruiser. The deputy took custody of Hendrix but he refused to provide his name or other identification, the document stated.
Hendrix snuck into the church Saturday evening through a back door during Mass. He then barricaded himself inside a storage room using the wooden handle of a squeegee, wooden signs and pallets. He remained hiding there for an undetermined amount of time, the document stated.
He told the deputy he left long johns lying on the stairs in the mechanical room. Under the stairs near the thermal underwear was a hatchet, an ax and other tools on the floor. The parish priest said the items should not have been there, according to the affidavit.
Hendrix has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Sunday arrest. He is next due in court Dec. 15 for a preliminary hearing.
