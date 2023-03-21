Man accused in fatal Walmart shooting gets new attorney; summer trial canceled

Attorney Philip Stephens from the Butler County public defender office is now Brown’s attorney of record. Brown and his new attorney are scheduled to be back in court April 18 for a pretrial hearing.

The judge previously set Brown’s trial for June 26, but that date was vacated Tuesday, and a new trial date was not set.

In January, after a series of legal maneuvering, including questions of competency and sanity raised by Bennett, Brown was declared fit for trial.

In the May 26 incident at Walmart, Brown allegedly tried to steal cell phones. He is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who had recently moved to the area and who just learned he was going to be a father. Brown also is accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who survived.

A SWAT team took Brown into custody at a Fairfield Inn in Middletown several hours after the shooting.

Brown is also accused of robbing an employee at gunpoint at Minnick’s Drive Thru on Dixie Highway on Oct. 15, 2021, taking cash and lottery tickets. He was out of jail on a $200,000 bond for that alleged crime at the time of the Walmart shooting.

Brown is being held in the Butler County Jail without bond.