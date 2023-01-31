Man accused in fatal Fairfield Twp. Walmart shooting gets trial date

Haughey ruled Brown competent for trial on Tuesday.

But Bennett said he is leaving the sanity plea as an option.

An insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions. It is an element that can be presented at trial for jury consideration.

Also on Tuesday, Brown’s pending aggravated robbery case in common pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh’s courtroom was continued until July 6.

Brown is accused of robbing an employee at gunpoint at Minnick’s Drive Thru on Dixie Highway on Oct. 15, 2021, taking cash and lottery tickets. He was out of jail on a $200,000 bond for that alleged crime at the time of the Walmart shooting.

In the May 26 incident at Walmart, Brown, while allegedly trying to steal cell phones, is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who had recently moved to the area and who just learned he was going to be a father. Brown is also accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who survived.

A SWAT team took Brown into custody at a Fairfield Inn in Middletown several hours after the shooting. Gmoser said the investigation is continuing, including how Brown got to the Middletown hotel after the shootings.

Brown is being held in the Butler County Jail without bond.