journal-news logo
X

Man accused in fatal Fairfield Twp. Walmart shooting competent to stand trial

Credit: Lauren Pack/Journal-News

Combined ShapeCaption
Walmart shooting suspect Anthony Brown is seen in court Tues., Sept. 13, 2022 for a competency hearing where he was found competent to stand trial.

Credit: Lauren Pack/Journal-News

Crime & Law
By
51 minutes ago

HAMILTON — After two court-ordered psychological evaluation for a man accused of firing gunshots inside a Fairfield Twp. Walmart that killed a customer has been declared competent to stand trial.

Anthony F. Brown, 32, of Hamilton, who is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, was back in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday for a second competency evaluation hearing before Judge Dan Haughey.

Defense attorney Clyde Bennett II filed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea on Brown’s behalf. He also questioned his client’s competency to stand trial — meaning Brown is unable to assist in his own defense.

A forensic psychological evaluation that was ordered in June concluded Brown is competent to stand trial and not eligible for an insanity plea, according to prosecutors.

ExplorePHOTO ARCHIVE: 1 dead in shooting at Walmart in Fairfield Twp.

Bennett requested Brown receive a second psychological evaluation, which is permitted by law. Haughey granted that request.

The second evaluation concluded the same result and Haughey declared Brown competent for purposes of trial.

Bennett also requested Brown be evaluated again for the insanity plea. Haughey granted that request. Brown is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 25.

An insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.

Also on Tuesday, Brown was in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh’s courtroom for a hearing on the charge of aggravated robbery.

Brown is accused of robbing an employee at gunpoint at Minnick’s Drive Thru on Dixie Highway on Oct. 23, taking cash and lottery tickets. He was indicted for that crime on Dec. 8. He was out of jail on a $200,000 bond for the added robbery charge of the Walmart shooting.

Bennett filed a notice questioning Brown’s competency to stand trial in the robbery case and McElfresh ordered a psychological evaluation. On Tuesday, that evaluation also concluded Brown is fit for trial. Bennett did not ask for a second opinion.

The robbery case was not set for trial; Brown has signed a time waiver and Bennett said it is in the best interest of his client to wait unit the litigation of the murder case.

ExploreMother: Son killed in Walmart shooting just learned he was going to be a father

Bennett previously told the Journal-News after having conversations with Brown, “he did not appear to be mentally normal.”

On Tuesday’s first hearing, Bennett said Brown’s mental state has improved.

“He is lucid and I could understand what he was saying and I could communicate with him in a manner to assist me in understanding what happened,” Bennett said.

ExploreBond for man accused in deadly Walmart shooting to be reconsidered

In the May 26 incident at Walmart, Brown, while allegedly trying to steal cell phones, is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who had recently moved to the area and who just learned he was going to be a father. Brown is also accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

A SWAT team took Brown into custody at a Fairfield Inn in Middletown several hours after the shooting. Gmoser said the investigation is continuing, including how Brown got to the Middletown hotel after the shootings.

Brown is being held in the Butler County Jail without bond.

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigate a fatal shooting at Walmart on Princeton Road in Fairfield Township Thursday, May 26, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Walmart on Princeton Road in Fairfield Township Thursday, May 26, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigate a fatal shooting at Walmart on Princeton Road in Fairfield Township Thursday, May 26, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Competency questioned for man accused of grabbing 6-year-old girl in...
2
Mother of area teen homicide victim relieved by arrests
3
Man accused of rape, sexual assault of a young girl over past three...
4
Pike County murder trial: Prosecution details George Wagner IV’s...
5
Warren County truck driver charged with rape of girl in 2019

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top