journal-news logo
X

Man accused in deadly Walmart shooting to get second psychological evaluation

Alleged Walmart shooter Anthony F. Brown, 32, of Hamilton, was arraigned in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Friday, June 3, 2022, on several charges, including aggravated murder, murder, and aggravated robbery. He is accused of shooting and killing one man, and shooting and wounding another man while allegedly attempting to steal cell phones from the Fairfield Twp. Walmart on Princeton Road. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Alleged Walmart shooter Anthony F. Brown, 32, of Hamilton, was arraigned in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Friday, June 3, 2022, on several charges, including aggravated murder, murder, and aggravated robbery. He is accused of shooting and killing one man, and shooting and wounding another man while allegedly attempting to steal cell phones from the Fairfield Twp. Walmart on Princeton Road. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
17 minutes ago

A man accused of firing shots inside a Fairfield Twp. Walmart resulting in the death of a customer and injuries to one worker will be evaluated again by a psychologist at the request of his attorney.

The request follows the first report that says he is his fit for trial.

Anthony F. Brown, 32, of Hamilton, who is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability was back in Butler County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for competency evaluation hearing before Judge Dan Haughey.

Defense attorney Clyde Bennett II has filed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea on Brown’s behalf. He also questions his client’s competency to stand trial — meaning Brown is unable to assist in his own defense.

A forensic psychological evaluation that was ordered in June concluded Brown is competent to stand trial and not eligible for an insanity plea, according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Katie Pridemore.

ExplorePHOTO ARCHIVE: 1 dead in shooting at Walmart in Fairfield Twp.

Bennett requested Brown receive a second psychological evaluation, which is permitted by law. The judge granted that request.

Brown, who is being held without bond in the May 26 crime, is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 13 for a second competency hearing based on the result of the second evaluation.

ExploreMother: Son killed in Walmart shooting just learned he was going to be a father

Bennett previously told the Journal-News after having conversations with Brown, “he did not appear to be mentally normal.”

“He could not assist me with my defense. He did not appear to be lucid. Therefore his competency is an issue,” Bennett said. “When I sat with him after the Walmart incident he could not assist in his defense. If you can’t tell me what happened and you don’t know what happened and this is all a mystery and a fog to you, well hell, how do I know you knew what happened when it happened?”

Brown was free on $200,000 bond at the time of the Walmart incident for an alleged armed robbery in Hamilton in October.

ExploreBond for man accused in deadly Walmart shooting to be reconsidered

Brown, while allegedly trying to steal cell phones, is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who had recently moved to the area and who just learned he was going to be a father. Brown is also accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

A SWAT team took Brown into custody at a Fairfield Inn in Middletown several hours after the shooting. Gmoser said the investigation is continuing, including how Brown got to the Middletown hotel after the shootings.

In Other News
1
Man accused in deadly Walmart shooting to be in court today
2
Police: Oakwood gunfire, robbery led to Middletown pursuit, crash into...
3
Man restored to competency for trial in Hamilton beating death...
4
Raid at Hamilton home nets drugs, cash and guns; man arrested
5
Driver charged with homicide in case of woman struck and killed on...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top