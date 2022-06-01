Man accused in 2016 Fairborn homicide, robbery sentenced to 20 years

Police in 2016 identified Cox and Rashawn Cochran as persons of interest, saying both were charged with aggravated robbery.

Cochran was arrested in August 2019. In 2021 he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Cox was indicted in 2019 on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, but was not arrested until February 2022, when a U.S. Marshals strike team tracked him to Middletown.

Speaking on Cox’s plea and sentencing, Hayes said, “Jarrell Plummer’s family has waited far too long for justice in this case.” He thanked Fairborn Police Detective Brian Neiford, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne, Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt and Victim Advocate Amanda Opicka for their help.