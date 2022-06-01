journal-news logo
X

Man accused in 2016 Fairborn homicide, robbery sentenced to 20 years

Devon Laurice Cox

Combined ShapeCaption
Devon Laurice Cox

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago

A man accused in a 2016 Fairborn homicide pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and aggravated robbery and been sentenced, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Devon Cox, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The guilty pleas and sentencing were announced in the Greene County Common Pleas Court today by Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes.

Cox’s charges stem from the Nov. 20, 2016 shooting death of 23-year-old Jarrell Plummer in a Fairborn apartment.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn police looking for suspect wanted for murder

Police said that Plummer had been robbed, then shot in the head and chest. Emergency crews took him to the hospital, where he died.

Police in 2016 identified Cox and Rashawn Cochran as persons of interest, saying both were charged with aggravated robbery.

Cochran was arrested in August 2019. In 2021 he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Cox was indicted in 2019 on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, but was not arrested until February 2022, when a U.S. Marshals strike team tracked him to Middletown.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man wanted for 2016 murder in Fairborn arrested in Middletown

Speaking on Cox’s plea and sentencing, Hayes said, “Jarrell Plummer’s family has waited far too long for justice in this case.” He thanked Fairborn Police Detective Brian Neiford, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne, Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt and Victim Advocate Amanda Opicka for their help.

In Other News
1
Security guard, inmate die after shooting at Miami Valley Hospital
2
Mother: Son killed in Walmart shooting just learned he was going to be...
3
Nearly a month after fatal stabbing, police searching for trio accused...
4
Man injured in Walmart shooting remains in hospital
5
Police: West Chester Twp. homeowner shoots and kills intruder

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top