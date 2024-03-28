Local school district employee indicted for sexual battery

A school district computer systems administrator indicted Thursday is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a Fairmont High School student more than 10 years ago, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joey L. Irwin, 55, of Franklin Twp. was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment April 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of sexual battery.

The incidents for which he is accused happened between Aug. 1, 2012, and May 1, 2013, according to his indictment.

The Kettering Police Department investigated the allegations from the former student who is now 29.

Kettering City Schools did not immediately return messages left seeking information about Irwin’s employment status, though he is listed as a staff member in the Technology Services Department on the district’s website.

