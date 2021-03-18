Lebanon police chief IDs bomb threat suspect

Lebanon police are looking for a Waynesville man for allegedly making a bomb threat that resulted in the temporary evacuation earlier this month of the Lebanon City Building.
William Joseph Thomas, 38, was identified as the suspect who allegedly made the March 2 bomb threat by telephone to the Lebanon City Building at 50 N. Broadway St., Lebanon Police Chief Jeffrey Mitchell said in a social media post.
An arrest warrant was issued March 12 and charges were filed against Thomas in Lebanon Municipal Court for making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.
City Manager Scott Brunka said there were between 30 and 40 people in the building when the threat was called in to the city’s municipal court. After a sweep of the building turned up nothing, Brunka said employees returned to finish out the work day.
Anyone with any information should contact police at 513-932-4444.