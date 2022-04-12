Lebanon man on parole sentenced after 3rd rape conviction

David Cleve Ridenour, 40, was convicted of rape with a repeat violent offender specification and was sentenced Monday in Warren County Common Pleas Court to 10 to 15 years in prison, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Ridenour was accused of luring a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend to his apartment on Oct. 16, 2020, after meeting them at a bar. While at Ridenour’s apartment, the boyfriend passed out and Ridenour sexually assaulted the woman before she and her boyfriend were able to flee the apartment and report the incident to Lebanon police, Fornshell said.