Lebanon man found guilty in two rape cases

A Lebanon man was found guilty Thursday in connection with two rape cases.
David Ridenour, 25, was found guilty on two counts of rape in a Warren County courtroom.
Ridenour was found guilty of walking with a 15-year-old girl in October of last year when he lured her to a secluded area and raped her.
The jury also ruled that this year while out on bond from the 2007 case, he followed a female victim as she was walking to her home and forced her into a cemetery, where he raped her.
Ridenour will be sentenced in about 30 days and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count.
