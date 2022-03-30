journal-news logo
Lawyer, former WLW radio personality admits professional misconduct

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Lisa Wells was released early from probation in Miami County drug case.

A Cincinnati defense lawyer and former WLW radio show legal analyst involved in a Miami County drug case has admitted professional misconduct and may soon get her license to practice law reinstated.

Lisa Wells, 43, of West Chester Twp. — whose license was suspended in December 2019 — on March 22 signed a consent to discipline agreement ahead of an April 25 hearing before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio.

ExploreRELATED: Court decision upheld in case involving attorney, former WLW talk show host

A panel agreed that a two-year license suspension with credit for time served is the appropriate sanction for the misconduct, according to the document.

Wells was charged by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following a Jan. 25, 2016, stop on Interstate 75 in Miami County during which a trooper reported seeing pills on the front seat and assorted pills in her purse during a search. She was indicted on four felony counts of possession of drugs identified as including amphetamines and Oxycodone.

ExploreRELATED: Lawyer, radio analyst accepted into court treatment program

Wells pleaded guilty in 2017 to the four felony counts and one misdemeanor of operating a vehicle while under the influence. The pleas on the drug charges were held in abeyance while Wells participated in the treatment required as part of the in lieu of conviction program through the state bar association. However, she was accused of violating the ILC terms and it was revoked in 2019. She was ordered to serve three three years of community control supervised by the Adult Parole Authority, which was terminated five months early on June 18, 2021.

Wells said she became addicted to oxycodone following back surgery. She followed a drug treatment program after her arrest but relapsed in 2019. Since then, she has been clean and sober and is still participating in a drug abuse prevention program, according to the documents.

