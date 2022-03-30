Lawyer, former WLW radio personality admits professional misconduct

Wells was charged by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following a Jan. 25, 2016, stop on Interstate 75 in Miami County during which a trooper reported seeing pills on the front seat and assorted pills in her purse during a search. She was indicted on four felony counts of possession of drugs identified as including amphetamines and Oxycodone.

Wells pleaded guilty in 2017 to the four felony counts and one misdemeanor of operating a vehicle while under the influence. The pleas on the drug charges were held in abeyance while Wells participated in the treatment required as part of the in lieu of conviction program through the state bar association. However, she was accused of violating the ILC terms and it was revoked in 2019. She was ordered to serve three three years of community control supervised by the Adult Parole Authority, which was terminated five months early on June 18, 2021.