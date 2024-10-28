Last of five officials accused in Columbus Zoo fraud scheme sentenced to prison

The last of five former Columbus Zoo officials accused of a scheme to defraud the zoo of $2.29 million has been sentenced.

Former zoo marketing director Pete Fingerhut was sentenced by Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge David Gormley to five years in prison and to pay $639,297.33 in restitution to the zoo, the state and the IRS.

Fingerhut pleaded guilty in July to felony charges of aggravated theft, conspiracy, tampering with records and telecommunications fraud, as well as one misdemeanor charge of falsification.

In a release following the sentencing, Ohio Attorney General’s Office said that Fingerhut was referred to as “The Ticketmaster” by his co-defendants because he could secure tickets and suite access to concerts and sporting events.

Prosecutors said that Fingerhut’s role in the scene was “the most egregious, obnoxious and cavalier of all the criminal defendants,” according to a sentencing memorandum.

In a release, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said, “Pete Fingerhut caused his own downfall by creating a culture of self-indulgence instead of public service. His prison sentence shuts the book on an extensive public corruption case, which should serve as a warning to those who abuse the public’s trust.”

This publication’s news partner WBNS reported that Fingerhut was accused of manipulating credit card and check authorization forms to acquire the funds for personal use, and was responsible for $56,981 in losses, plus interest.

Fingerhut was charged alongside four other zoo officials after a joint investigation by the attorney general’s office and the Ohio Auditor’s Office found that the officials defrauded the zoo of $2.29 million for concerts, sporting events, golf memberships, trips to other states and counties, food, alcohol and motor vehicles.

Former CEO Tom Stalf was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $315,572.65 in criminal restitution in addition to $400,000 already paid on his behalf.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Columbus Zoo CEO sentenced to prison in $2.29M fraud scheme

Former CFO Greg Bell was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $583,797.44 in criminal restitution.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Columbus zoo CFO sentenced to prison in $2.29M fraud scheme

Former purchasing assistant Grant Bell, who is the son of Greg Bell, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $8,554.61 in criminal restitution.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fifth person charged in $2.29M Columbus Zoo fraud case

Former purchasing agent Tracy Murnane was sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by three years of probation, and paid $101,000 in civil and criminal restitution.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Columbus Zoo exec gets 60 days in jail for role in $2.3M fraud scheme

Yost commended Senior Assistant Attorney General Dan Kasaris for leading the prosecution with the office’s Special Prosecutions Section and the assistance of the Ohio Auditor’s Office. He also thanked Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel for entrusting the prosecution to the attorney general’s office.

