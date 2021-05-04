X

Kettering child sex abuse investigation leads to child porn indictment

Steven Richard Campbell
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Police uncovered child pornography while investigating a Kettering man accused of sexually abusing a teen.

Steven Richard Campbell, 58, was indicted Monday for 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury report.

He also was indicted March 29 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition, to which he has pleaded not guilty, court records show.

The March indictment involved a 15-year-old who was known to him, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

“As part of that investigation, Kettering police obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s electronic equipment. A search of those items revealed a number of sexually explicit images of minors that appear to have been downloaded from the internet,” Flannagan said.

Campbell is scheduled to appear Wednesday for a hearing in the original case. During that hearing, he will be arraigned on the new charges.

Campbell is held on $10,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been jailed since his March 19 arrest by Kettering police.

