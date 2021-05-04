Kettering child sex abuse investigation leads to child porn indictment

Police uncovered child pornography while investigating a Kettering man accused of sexually abusing a teen.
Steven Richard Campbell, 58, was indicted Monday for 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury report.
He also was indicted March 29 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition, to which he has pleaded not guilty, court records show.
The March indictment involved a 15-year-old who was known to him, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.
“As part of that investigation, Kettering police obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s electronic equipment. A search of those items revealed a number of sexually explicit images of minors that appear to have been downloaded from the internet,” Flannagan said.
Campbell is scheduled to appear Wednesday for a hearing in the original case. During that hearing, he will be arraigned on the new charges.
Campbell is held on $10,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been jailed since his March 19 arrest by Kettering police.