‘I’m innocent:’ Jury awards $45M to Fairborn man wrongfully imprisoned

“The verdict just proved my point from day one, that I’m innocent,” said Roger “Dean” Gillispie on Monday from the lobby of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Dayton after the federal jury reached its verdict.

Gillispie has been trying to clear his name for more than 30 years following his 1991 rape conviction. He was released in 2011 following extensive efforts of the Ohio Innocence Project and his family.