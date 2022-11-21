journal-news logo
‘I’m innocent:’ Jury awards $45M to Fairborn man wrongfully imprisoned

Credit: Thomas Gnau

Updated 4 minutes ago

A Fairborn man was awarded a $45 million wrongful conviction verdict, the highest in state history, his lawyers said.

“The verdict just proved my point from day one, that I’m innocent,” said Roger “Dean” Gillispie on Monday from the lobby of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Dayton after the federal jury reached its verdict.

Gillispie has been trying to clear his name for more than 30 years following his 1991 rape conviction. He was released in 2011 following extensive efforts of the Ohio Innocence Project and his family.

He was declared “a wrongfully imprisoned individual” last December in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he served 20 years in prison.

“I was innocent. I’m innocent, always have been innocent and we just proved it again one more time. That’s the third time we have proved that I am innocent,” he said.

However, he said the verdict does not remove the violence, despair and dehumanization he experienced in prison.

