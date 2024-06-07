BreakingNews
John Carter set to be in Butler County court today; plea possible

John Carter set to be in Butler County court today; plea possible

Man is accused of killing his fiancée, Fairfield’s Katelyn Markham, in 2011.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago
X

John Carter, who is accused of killing his fiancée Katelyn Markham in 2011, is expected to be in a Butler County courtroom this morning for a hearing ahead of his June 24 murder trial.

A plea is likely, according to sources and her father, Dave Markham, who met with prosecutors this week. The plea is likely to a lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter.

“I have so much to say,” Markham said this morning. “Hardly feels like justice of Katelyn. But I understand and support the Butler County prosecutors.”

A grand jury indicted Carter in March 2023 on a single count of murder under two sections of the law following a monthslong review by investigators from the county prosecutor’s office.

He has been free since arraignment in April 2023 after posting a $1 million bond shortly after the indictment.

Markham was days away from her 22nd birthday when she vanished in August 2011 from her Fairfield townhouse. Her skeletal remains were found April 7, 2013, in a remote wooded area in Indiana about 30 miles from her home. Her death was ruled a homicide, but the cause of death has not been determined.

ExploreMore evidence turned over in John Carter murder trial
ExploreJohn Carter case: Prosecutors list more than 100 pieces of evidence
ExploreKatelyn Markham murder case: Prosecutors turn over fourth round of discovery
ExploreRemains of Katelyn Markham decomposed before being dumped, anthropologist says

In Other News
1
Butler Twp. quadruple homicide suspect found competent; sides argue...
2
Trial canceled for Fairfield Twp. man accused of setting woman on fire
3
More than a dozen locals accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Here’s where...
4
Sheriff: 2 dead in apparent murder/suicide by I-70 in Preble County
5
Ohio AG seeks restraining order to stop Hebrew Union from selling rare...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top