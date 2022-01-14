Insanity plea expected in case of woman who shot husband at their Monroe home

In the motion filed late last month, Fox said his client “does not comprehend the charges pending against her and cannot adequately assist counsel in her defense.”

Spaeth ordered a forensic phycological evaluation. She is scheduled to back in court Feb. 10 for a competency hearing.

Fox said Douglas Imfeld remains hospitalized but is recovering. He said according to Monroe police, officers had been called to the Imfeld residence more than 140 times since 2011 for incidents due to his client’s mental health issues.

Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 to the home after a man said his wife shot him.

Nancy Imfeld was taken into custody at the scene. Douglas W. Imfeld, 64, was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

In the 911 call, a man, identified by police as Douglas Imfeld, screamed, ”I’ve been shot. Help me.”

He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.

“She’s standing here crying,” he said to the dispatcher.

Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.

That’s when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers “I think I put it back in my purse,” according to the 911 call.

A female, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said, “I don’t know what’s going on with my husband.”

She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.

“I need everything,” she said.