BreakingNews
Inmate stabbed at Lebanon Correctional Institution, OHSP says
journal-news logo
X

Inmate stabbed at Lebanon Correctional Institution, OHSP says

Lebanon Correctional Institution. FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Lebanon Correctional Institution. FILE PHOTO

Crime & Law
By WCPO
17 minutes ago

TURTLECREEK TWP. — An inmate at a prison in Warren County was stabbed last week, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The stabbing happened on March 28 at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in Turtlecreek Twp.

Police said the inmate was stabbed multiple times by another inmate. No word on the inmate’s current condition, but WCPO did reach out to Ohio State Highway Patrol for an update.

No suspect information was released.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

In Other News
1
Attorneys: Mom and boyfriend were truthful about throwing boy’s body in...
2
Attorney for Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds wants criminal...
3
Middletown victim hit by bullet not cooperating with police; incident...
4
Ohio announces $10.5 million initiative aimed at solving gun crimes
5
Monroe officers involved in fatal shooting have returned to work

About the Author

WCPO
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top