Inmate stabbed at Lebanon Correctional Institution, OHSP says

TURTLECREEK TWP. — An inmate at a prison in Warren County was stabbed last week, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The stabbing happened on March 28 at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in Turtlecreek Twp.
Police said the inmate was stabbed multiple times by another inmate. No word on the inmate’s current condition, but WCPO did reach out to Ohio State Highway Patrol for an update.
No suspect information was released.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
