I-75 is focus of 6-state trooper initiative

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
8 minutes ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join forces with five other state law enforcement agencies to target speed, safety belt and OVI violations on Interstate 75.

The enforcement initiative will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday and also includes the Kentucky State Police and Michigan State Police.

During the same 6-State Trooper Project enforcement period last year, the Ohio patrol cited 78 drivers for speed-related offenses and 81 for seat belt infractions. The patrol also charged 24 drivers with OVI, according to a release from the highway patrol.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

