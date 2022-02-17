I-75 is focus of 6-state trooper initiative

The enforcement initiative will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday and also includes the Kentucky State Police and Michigan State Police.

During the same 6-State Trooper Project enforcement period last year, the Ohio patrol cited 78 drivers for speed-related offenses and 81 for seat belt infractions. The patrol also charged 24 drivers with OVI, according to a release from the highway patrol.