Human skull was found last month in Hamilton storm sewer

Police called in the county coroner’s office, and a death investigator entered the sewer system to investigate. On Wednesday afternoon, the office reported that only a human male skull was found.

“It has been inspected by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist,” according to a statement from the Butler County Coroner’s Office. “The skull is that of an adult white male. No age range was given. There is no trauma to the skull.”

No cause or manner of death has been determined at this time, and the coroner’s office reported that it is not known from where the remains originated or how long this person has been deceased.

A biological sample has been sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations in London, Ohio, for DNA testing. There is no timeline for completion of the DNA work, according to the county coroner’s office.

A third-party contractor discovered the skull in the storm sewer system near the intersection of North Third and Market streets. This storm sewer line drains to the river levee from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and it has not been inspected for a decade, according to the city of Hamilton.