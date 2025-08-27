Possible human remains found in Hamilton sewer during inspection

What appeared to be human bones were found on Wednesday during a routine sewer maintenance inspection, according to Hamilton police.
A third-party contractor discovered the remains in the sewer system near the intersection of Third and Market streets.
The Hamilton fire and police departments, the city’s Department of Infrastructure and investigators from the Butler County Coroner’s Office worked to safely recover the bones.
The Hamilton police department is working with the coroner’s office to continue to investigate the discovery.
In Other News
1
Shooting suspect from Sabor Peruano incident in Fairfield indicted
2
Monroe council member resigns, replacement to be named within 30 days
3
Monroe cements company’s future in city: Full-time jobs coming with...
4
West Chester Twp. Splash Park not likely to reopen until next year
5
How much will that levy or bond cost you? Here’s how you can find out
About the Author