Highway patrol investigates after shot fired between vehicles in West Chester Twp.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is investigating after a report that a shot was fired between vehicles on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township.
In a release, the Hamilton Post of the highway patrol said that the road rage incident occurred on southbound I-75 between Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road at 1:40 p.m.
During the incident, OSHP said a shot was fired from a Chevrolet Equinox at a Mitsubishi pickup driven by a 17-year-old.
The teen driver exited the highway at Union Centre Road and called 911, OSHP said, but the Equinox did not stop.
The SUV was later located by troopers and questioned, the highway patrol said, but no charges have been filed at this time.
There were no injuries during the road rage incident.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
