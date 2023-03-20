X

High-speed chase of stolen car in Warren County ends with crash in Dayton

Crime & Law
By , Staff Writer
7 hours ago

A trooper tried to stop a driver clocked at more than 100 mph early Sunday on Interstate 75 in Turtlecreek Twp. before a pursuit ended in a crash in Dayton.

The trooper from the Lebanon Post initiated a traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. on north I-75 near mile post 29, but the driver of the maroon Mazda four-door sedan did not stop, according to Sgt. Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExploreMan found struck, killed on US 35 in Dayton

The pursuit continued north on I-75 before it ultimately ended in a crash as the Mazda driver tried to exit at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The car wqas found to be stolen out of Kettering, Ross said.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Calviontay D. Ivory of Dayton, and two of his three passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. A third passenger was treated at the scene.

Ivory is facing charges of fleeing/eluding, receiving stolen property and aggravated vehicular assault, all felony offenses, and misdemeanor charges of OVI, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and fictitious plates, Ross said.

In Other News
1
Former Madison Twp. trustee sentenced for corruption charges
2
Police looking for suspect from I-75 high-speed crash
3
Ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds denied new trial
4
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted for shooting that wounded...
5
Woman who drowned 93-year-old grandmother in kitchen sink gets life in...

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top