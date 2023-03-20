High-speed chase of stolen car in Warren County ends with crash in Dayton

The trooper from the Lebanon Post initiated a traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. on north I-75 near mile post 29, but the driver of the maroon Mazda four-door sedan did not stop, according to Sgt. Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pursuit continued north on I-75 before it ultimately ended in a crash as the Mazda driver tried to exit at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The car wqas found to be stolen out of Kettering, Ross said.