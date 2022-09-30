Hamilton teen indicted in Trenton shooting is also facing felony drug charges

Smallwood allegedly shot Sharp in the leg with a 9-millimeter handgun after a dispute that turned into a physical altercation between the men, according to Middletown Municipal Court records. Smallwood is also accused of threatening another person with the gun at the residence.

Trenton Police released information about Smallwood, seeking information on his whereabouts. Smallwood then turned himself in.

“He turned himself in after a cooperative effort of the Trenton PD, Hamilton PD and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office,” said Trenton Police Chief Patrick Carr. “Very pleased with the interagency cooperation and communication, which yielded a successful conclusion without further injury to anyone.”

At the time, Smallwood was charged with felonious assault for a shooting incident on July 19, 2021 in the 1800 block of Parkamo Avenue. That case was ignored by a grand jury and the case dismissed.

Smallwood is currently under indictment for allegedly dealing drugs. He was indicted by a Butler County grand jury in May for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. He is awaiting trial on the drug charge.

Smallwood’s latest felonious assault case is assigned to Butler County Judge Jennifer McElfresh, but an arraignment has not yet been set.