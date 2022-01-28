Hamilton police investigate shooting in Walgreens parking lot

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a business at a busy intersection.
The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. outside Walgreens at 1090 High St., according to the Hamilton Police.
A 17-year-old male from Cincinnati received a gunshot wound to the right hand. The shooting is listed as a “felonious assault.” The report states, “an unknown suspect(s) knowingly caused serious physical harm to the victim by means of a firearm.”
HPD declined to release any additional information, including if an arrest had been made, stating “the case is actively under investigation.”
