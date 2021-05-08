Hamilton man guilty of murder in shooting death of former Fairfield football standout

Romel Velasquez, 18, of Cincinnati, was sentenced in October to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a gun specification for his role in the shootout at Liberty Park on Yankee Road.

Velasquez confessed he had a gun and made a choice to go to this “zone of danger” with that gun after a social media announcement about a “big fight,” according to prosecutors. Velasquez shot Moody, according to the investigation.

Butler County Sheriff’s detectives and Fairfield Twp. police say the incident began with a June 7 theft of Hill’s cellphone and cash in Fairfield Twp., and that two groups met June 10 to fight in the park. Gunfire was reported at around 10 p.m.

In addition to Hill and Moody, Zyshaun Johnson, 19, of Cincinnati, also was shot, and he recovered.

Sentencing for Moody has not been set, but he faces at least 15 years on the murder charge, plus three years on the gun specification.