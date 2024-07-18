Hamilton man gets more than 16 years for meth trafficking

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on April 4, 2023, on a vehicle driven by Sparks. Authorities seized approximately 12 ounces of meth, digital scales and a loaded firearm.

Through a plea agreement, Sparks admitted to transporting the meth to sell it and to possessing the firearm in connection to his drug activities, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Under federal law, Sparks must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Once released, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for eight years.