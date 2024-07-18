Hamilton man gets more than 16 years for meth trafficking

BreakingNews
A Hamilton man will spend more than 16 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

Charles Sparks, 60, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier in Lexington, Kentucky, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on April 4, 2023, on a vehicle driven by Sparks. Authorities seized approximately 12 ounces of meth, digital scales and a loaded firearm.

Through a plea agreement, Sparks admitted to transporting the meth to sell it and to possessing the firearm in connection to his drug activities, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Under federal law, Sparks must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Once released, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for eight years.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

