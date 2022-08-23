Hamilton man charged in brother’s killing found incompetent for trial

He is accused of shooting and killing his brother, Jason Glenn, 47, in February in the yard of their Hamilton home. Jason Glenn died on the way to the hospital and suffered gunshot wounds.

When Glenn was indicted in March, he was in custody in Hamilton County for a 2020 drug case. He was sentenced in May in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to 1 year in prison for aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

Combined Shape Caption Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News a day after the incident that video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera appeared to show Justin Glenn acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother.

But additional security camera videos and more investigation determined that although both men were armed and appeared to be engaged in mutual combat, Justin Glenn was the aggressor, Gmoser said.

According to the Hamilton police report, “(Justin) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Justin) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention.”