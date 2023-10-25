Hamilton man admits to killing brother in 2022 shooting

Two weeks before a scheduled trial, a Hamilton man has admitted to shooting and killing his brother in the yard of their Summer Street home in February 2022.

Justin Glenn, 41, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter with a one-year gun specification. He was indicted in March 2022 for murder and having weapons under disability in the shooting death on Feb. 21, 2022 of Jason Glenn.

Justin Glenn was found incompetent to stand trial in the summer of 2022, but in July 2023, after 11 months of treatment, Judge Greg Stephens found him competent based on a court-ordered forensic psychiatric report. His trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 7.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said cases of fratricide are unusual.

“I am sure there was a psychiatric issue going on, but not sufficient to meet the standard of insanity,” Gmoser said. “I didn’t have a problem trying the case because he (Justin) was the initiator of a confrontation. Both brothers reacted to the confrontation with guns, however the fault ultimately has to lie with the person who started all of this and that happens to be the defendant.”

Sentencing is set for Nov. 7. He faces 12 to 17.5 years in prison.

When Justin Glenn was indicted in March 2022, he was in custody in Hamilton County for a 2020 drug case. He was sentenced in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to 1 year in prison for aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the Hamilton police report, “(Justin) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Justin) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention.”

Justin Glenn drove himself to the hospital on the night of homicide while bleeding from the head after gunfire in the yard. He told dispatchers, “My brother shot me.”

Jason Glenn died on the way to the hospital and suffered gunshot wounds.