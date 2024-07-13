Grand jury indicts immigrant deported 7 times on aggravated murder in Hamilton death

An immigrant Butler County’s sheriff said has been deported seven times has been indicted on six felony counts in the death of a man found in a Hamilton garage in the spring.
Grand jurors indicted Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez on charges of aggravated murder, murder (two counts), felonious assault (two counts) and kidnapping, with firearm specifications.
In April, Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, was arrested in the slaying of Fernando Reyna Oviedo. Days before that, on March 29, Garcia-Gutierrez was highlighted by Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, who said Garcia-Gutierrez entered the country illegally multiple times and was deported to Mexico but returned.
Oviedo, 41, had been found dead on April 1 after Hamilton police officers were called about a body in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.
Investigators believe two days before Garcia-Gutierrez was arrested other charges, he committed the homicide.
Jones said Garcia-Gutierrez is an example of the sheriff’s frustrations with the Biden Administration’s immigration enforcement and border policies.
Jones said Garcia-Gutierrez had been to prison three times and deported seven times to Mexico, but keeps returning.
“Says it takes him two weeks to get back,” the sheriff said then.
