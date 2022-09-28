Grand jury gets Middletown murder and dismemberment cases

Vaughn sat shackled and handcuffed at the defense table for her preliminary hearing, where attorney questioned Middletown Detective Brook McDonald about her statements.

McDonald said Fellman was found dead after Havens came to the police station on the night of Sept. 20 and reported there was a body at the Stone Path residence. Police previously said Havens told detectives he dismembered the body.

Vaughn was found about two hours later at a gas station at Dixie Highway and Coles Road. There were several guns in the car with her, McDonald said.

During questioning, Vaughn said she had shot Fellman the night before, according to McDonald.

“(Vaughn said) she and her husband had gotten into an argument the previous night while inside the garage. She said she got frightened and shot him,” McDonald said.

Fellman suffered two gunshots wounds, one in the arm and one in the liver area, according to the detective. Vaughn told police she fired four shots from her pistol at Fallman, the detective said.

“It appeared his body had been moved because she (Vaughn) said when he was shot he was by the refrigerator, but when we found him he was in trash bags,” McDonald said during testimony.

During cross examination, McDonald said Vaughn told them Fellman threw a chair during the argument then she shot him. She also said he had grabbed her arm.

McDonald said Vaughn also told police Fellman choked her a couple nights before in the parking lot of a local bar.

Borst argued the evidence pointed to Vaughn acting in self-defense, not murder.

Sherron said he heard evidence of both and sent the case to a grand jury for consideration. Vaughn is being held in the Middletown City Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

MPD Maj. Eric Crank said officers have answered previous domestic disturbance calls at the residence involving Vaughn and Fellman.

Havens said Vaughn picked him up and asked him if he would help her dispose of a body. When he got to the Stone Path residence, he found Fellman’s body in the garage, according to court documents.

Havens said he dismembered the body using a handsaw from the garage, according to the court document.