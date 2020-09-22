NEW DETAILS: Governor honors UD student from Cincinnati who died from weekend injuries

The incident was originally being investigated as a hit-and-run crash, according to a crash report. However, police said Monday afternoon that Currin was found with “critical injuries under unknown circumstances.”

Officers are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective McDonald at 937-333-1141. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also said the cause and manner of Currin’s death have not been determined.

Meanwhile, during his coronavirus press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine took time to honor him. He wore a Moeller High School tie and said that he and his wife offer sympathies to the Currin family and all those who have lost a child.

Those who knew Currin also honored him.

“Mike you will be missed, it was a honor to have you as a teammate, friend and brother,” Miles McBride , a West Virginia basketball player and former teammate of Currin’s, tweeted. “Wish everyone could have been around such a selfless and generous person like you. You were truly one of a kind. Love you buddy, Rest in power.”

Also, Moeller principal and basketball coach Carl Kremer told the Cincinnati Enquirer that Currin was an incredible young man who was a role model and a gift.