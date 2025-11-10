Germantown woman going to prison for sexual battery involving man with developmental disabilities

Following her prison sentence, she will be subject to parole for five years.

Five character reference letters were filed in Butler County courts Nov. 1 on behalf of Lawson. One was written by an advanced nurse practitioner, who said they have known Lawson “personally” for almost 20 years.

“I do see where she is vulnerable and at risk of being exploited, abused and pressured into undesired activities due to undiagnosed and unexplored developmental, cognitive and social deficits,” the letter stated.

Another letter from Lawson’s former employer at Germantown Christian Schools, said, “Although it may seem hard to believe or understand, Sarah is a moral person with a great heart.”

“For what it is worth, I do not believe that Sarah had any perception that her relationship in this case was anything unlawful or harmful,” the letter stated.

Three additional letters detailed Lawson’s character, circumstances and lack of criminal record.

Names of those who wrote character reference letters were redacted.