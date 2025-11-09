Middletown streets set for major repaving project; work starts next year

The nearly 30 streets impacted by this project will be:

Work is expected to start August 2026 and end in September 2027.

The city entered into a $123,650 contract with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly for preparing plans and specifications for the road improvements Nov. 4, according to a staff report.

Curbs, gutters, driveway aprons and sidewalks deemed defective by the city will be repaired. Handicap ramp upgrades, catch basins and drainage repairs will also be made as necessary.

The $500,000 for property owner assessments living adjacent to the streets proposed for restoration work is a “rough estimate” and the final amount will “likely be less” than $500,000, according to Middletown Public Works Director Scott Tadych.

“When we do a project on residential streets, we assess property owners for sidewalks and (driveway) apron repairs, if they’re necessary,” he said.