Middletown streets set for major repaving project; work starts next year

People across Middletown could see significant street improvements starting in 2026 thanks to a mix of state and local funding.
Total expected cost for the large-scale repaving project is $3.9 million, which includes a $1 million Ohio Public Works Commission grant, $2.4 million from the city’s Street Levy Fund and $500,000 from property owner assessments, according to a staff report.
Work is expected to start August 2026 and end in September 2027.
The nearly 30 streets impacted by this project will be:
- 6th Avenue (Maple to Main Street)
- 7th Avenue (Maple to Main Street)
- 9th Avenue (Maple to Main Street)
- Aaron Drive
- Bernice Avenue
- Brent Drive
- Culbertson Road
- Eastline Drive
- Elmo Place (Shafor to Bellemonte Street)
- Glenwood Avenue
- Industrial Drive
- Laurel Avenue
- Maple Street
- McCurry Avenue
- Mohawk Street
- Navaho Street
- Ogden Drive
- Omaha Street
- Oneka Avenue
- Ottawa Street
- Pearl Street
- Poplar Street
- Roslyn Drive
- Rufus Street
- Seneca Street
- Sheridan Avenue
- Spring Grove Lane
- Yankee Road (Verity Parkway to Lafayette Avenue)
The city entered into a $123,650 contract with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly for preparing plans and specifications for the road improvements Nov. 4, according to a staff report.
Curbs, gutters, driveway aprons and sidewalks deemed defective by the city will be repaired. Handicap ramp upgrades, catch basins and drainage repairs will also be made as necessary.
The $500,000 for property owner assessments living adjacent to the streets proposed for restoration work is a “rough estimate” and the final amount will “likely be less” than $500,000, according to Middletown Public Works Director Scott Tadych.
“When we do a project on residential streets, we assess property owners for sidewalks and (driveway) apron repairs, if they’re necessary,” he said.
The property owner can then make the repairs themselves or hire a contractor.
If that doesn’t happen, the city will make the repairs as part of the overall project and bill the property owner, who can then pay it all at once or have it added to their property taxes over a five-year period, according to Tadych.
Middletown also was awarded a grant from the OKI Repaving Pilot Program for South University Boulevard from the overpass to Lafayette Avenue.
“That possibly would be done next year...that’s the goal,” Tadych said.
The OKI Repaving Pilot Program is new this year and is funded through the OKI Surface Transportation Block Grant. The city asked for $800,000 — the max grant request allowed per project — which will cover approximately half of the paving project, according to Tadych.
The city will cover the remaining cost with funds from the Capital Improvement Program, according to Tadych.
