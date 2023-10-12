Germantown man pleads guilty to stabbing neighbor

BreakingNews
A Germantown man faces up to three years in prison after was convicted this week of stabbing another resident at his apartment building.

Daniel Ray Watts II will be sentenced Nov. 8 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of felonious assault.

He will face up to three years in prison, a fine up to $10,000 and up to three years of probation.

Germantown police responded at 2:30 a.m. April 30 to an apartment building at 907 W. Market St. on a report of a stabbing.

Detectives went to a local hospital to interview the stabbing victim, who told police Watts came over but that he told him to leave, which he did following an argument, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

“Daniel stated that he then went to his apartment, grabbed a knife from his kitchen, went back downstairs to (the victim’s) apartment and attacked and stabbed (him) in the back,” the affidavit stated.

The man said after Watts returned that “he remembered being hit in his back and feeling a sharp pain and then feeling blood coming from it and realizing that he had been stabbed,” the affidavit read.

As part of his plea, two counts of burglary and an additional felonious assault charge were dismissed. Watts also is ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case.

Watts remains free on bail pending sentencing.

