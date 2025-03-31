Franklin man indicted in Lebanon child rape case

A Franklin man indicted Friday is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Lebanon.
Parker Cole Deaton, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned April 18 in Warren County Common Pleas Court for four counts of rape involving a child younger than 13.
Deaton is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the girl in August 2024, according to the grand jury indictment report released Monday.
The Lebanon Police Department opened an investigation when the girl’s parents reported it to law enforcement, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.
Deaton was an acquaintance of the child’s sibling, he said.
In Other News
1
‘Oh, mom. This is a scam’ — Woman lost $52K; How to protect yourself
2
Ohio Supreme Court to hear Warren County juror impartiality issue in...
3
Mental health call leaves 21-year-old dead; family questions police...
4
Fairfield Twp. man charged with rape, sex crimes involving child
5
Ohio bill would create offense for harassing first responders
About the Author