Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
Former nurse aide pleads guilty to sex crimes in Butler Co., was already convicted in Warren Co.

Godbless E. Arinze Uwadiegwu. CONTRIBUTED

Updated 1 hour ago

A Middletown man already convicted in Warren County of having sexual contact with assisted living patients has pleaded guilty to more charges in Butler County.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, of Bonita Drive, who was a nurse aide, was indicted in November by a Butler County grand jury for rape and sexual battery, for crimes allegedly committed between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, 2018, and two counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint for crimes allegedly committed on Dec. 26, 2013, according to court records.

ExploreHamilton man indicted for murder in brother’s shooting death

Uwadiegwu appeared in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.

Judge Michael Oster Jr. set Uwadegwu’s sentencing for May 23. As part of the plea deal, the prosecution agreed the sentences would run concurrently, meaning the maximum sentence Uwadiegwu can receive is 5 years in prison. He will also be classified as a Tier III Sex Offender requiring him to register every 90 days for life.

Uwadegwu’s trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are two alleged victims in the indictment, one from Middletown and the other from Hamilton.

Uwadiegwu is accused of providing nursing care in a person’s home where he sexually assaulted her, Gmoser said. He added the victim is paraplegic.

The second case stemmed from a “date” situation in which Uwadiegwu is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, Gmoser said.

In the Butler County cases, Uwadiegwu was not employed in health care facilities or nursing homes at the time of the alleged crime, the prosecutor said.

In August, Uwadiegwu was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. The indictment accused Uwadiegwu of having sexual contact with victims while working at a facility in Deerfield Twp. and Maineville. The crimes allegedly occurred in January 2021 and September 2020.

Uwadiegwu pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 in Warren County Common Pleas Court to two counts of gross sexual imposition. The other charges were dismissed.

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II sentenced Uwadiegwu to the maximum sentence of three years in jail — 18 months on each count.

