Former nurse aide pleads guilty to sex crimes in Butler Co., was already convicted in Warren Co.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are two alleged victims in the indictment, one from Middletown and the other from Hamilton.

Uwadiegwu is accused of providing nursing care in a person’s home where he sexually assaulted her, Gmoser said. He added the victim is paraplegic.

The second case stemmed from a “date” situation in which Uwadiegwu is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, Gmoser said.

In the Butler County cases, Uwadiegwu was not employed in health care facilities or nursing homes at the time of the alleged crime, the prosecutor said.

In August, Uwadiegwu was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. The indictment accused Uwadiegwu of having sexual contact with victims while working at a facility in Deerfield Twp. and Maineville. The crimes allegedly occurred in January 2021 and September 2020.

Uwadiegwu pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 in Warren County Common Pleas Court to two counts of gross sexual imposition. The other charges were dismissed.

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II sentenced Uwadiegwu to the maximum sentence of three years in jail — 18 months on each count.