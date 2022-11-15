Former New Miami softball coach charged for sex involving student going to jail

Rison was also designated a Tier III sex offender, requiring her to register her residence every 90 days for life.

Haughey stayed Rison’s sentence until Nov. 21 when she is to report to the Butler County Jail. She has been free on bond and is fitted with a GPS monitor.

Rison faced the maximum of eight years in prison.

Rison resigned her position as a “paraprofessional and coach” effective May 3, 2021, according to New Miami Schools Superintendent Rhonda Parker.

She allegedly was meeting with a student and engaging in sexual activity while in the back seat of a vehicle, according to the Butler County sheriff’s office and prosecutor.

Rison is a former head softball coach and teacher’s aide for New Miami High School, and the charges stem from an alleged relationship involving Rison and a 17-year-old softball player, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.