Former Kettering Schools employee pleads guilty to lesser charges in sex case

A former computer systems administrator for Kettering City Schools faces more than a year in prison for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a Fairmont High School student more than a decade ago.

Joey L. Irwin, 56, of Franklin Twp. pleaded guilty Tuesday before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle to aggravated assault, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition via a bill of information.

Irwin originally was indicted for two felony counts of sexual battery, which both were dismissed.

The incidents for which he is accused happened between Aug. 1, 2012, and May 1, 2013, according to his indictment.

The Kettering Police Department investigated the allegations from the former student, who is now 30.

Kettering City Schools said Irwin resigned March 12, 2024, from his position.

He faces up to 18 months in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000, according to plea documents.

As part of his plea, Irwin will be designated a Tier I sexual offender, which will require him to register his address annually for 15 years. He also will be restricted from living within 1,000 feet of a school, preschool or child care center, court records show.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 15.

