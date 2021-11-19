Former Centerville HS custodian indicted for 3rd time in sexual battery case

A former Centerville Schools employee was indicted Friday for the third time in connection to a sexual battery case involving a Centerville High School student.
Bryan Christopher Miller, 36, of Kettering, was issued a summons to appear Dec. 2 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.
He was indicted July 7 for seven counts of sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on July 14, which was the same day he was indicted for additional charges of tampering with evidence and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Miller, who now faces 13 felony charges, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old high school student in 2016, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman. His accuser is now 22 and the case was investigated by the Centerville Police Department.
He is free on a $50,000 bond. A motion was approved Tuesday to reset a continuance from Monday to Dec. 17, court records show.
Miller worked as a custodian at the high school, but he resigned effective April 1, according to minutes from the April 19 Board of Education meeting. He also was the Centerville High School Performing Arts Center technical director, a position that apparently has since been cut, and was named the 2017 Theatre Educator of the Year by the Ohio chapter of the Educational Theatre Association.
