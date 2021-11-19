Former Centerville HS custodian indicted for 3rd time in sexual battery case

Bryan Christopher Miller, 36, of Kettering, was issued a summons to appear Dec. 2 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

He was indicted July 7 for seven counts of sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on July 14, which was the same day he was indicted for additional charges of tampering with evidence and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.