journal-news logo
X

Father pleads guilty to murder, rape in death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins

Al-Mutahan McLean, 32, enters a Montgomery County Common Pleas courtroom Sept. 8, 2021, before he pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the Dec. 13, 2019, death of his 10-year-old son Takoda Collins in Dayton. PARKER PERRY / STAFF
Caption
Al-Mutahan McLean, 32, enters a Montgomery County Common Pleas courtroom Sept. 8, 2021, before he pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the Dec. 13, 2019, death of his 10-year-old son Takoda Collins in Dayton. PARKER PERRY / STAFF

Credit: Parker Perry

Credit: Parker Perry

Crime & Law
By - Dayton Daily NewsJen Balduf - Staff Writer
Updated 2 hours ago
Prosecutor says boy suffered years of ‘extreme abuse and torture.’

The father of a 10-year-old Dayton boy who suffered “extreme abuse and torture” before his December 2019 death in a case that triggered child welfare reforms reached a plea agreement Wednesday in the murder case against him.

Al-Mutahan McLean, 32. pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to murder, rape, kidnapping and three counts of child endangerment in the death of his son Takoda Collins.

McLean, who was to go on trial this month, faces 40 to 51 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 29.

ExploreRELATED: Timeline of Dayton Daily News coverage of children services controversy

McLean called 911 on Dec. 13, 2019, saying Takoda was unresponsive in their Kensington Drive home. The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Takoda suffered “years of sustained extreme abuse and torture,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release issued Wednesday. He had cuts and bruises on his body and had been locked while naked in a dirty attic and held underwater before his death, court documents stated. The county coroner’s office ruled that Takoda died of blunt force trauma in combination with compressive asphyxia and water submersion (bathtub).

ajc.com

Amanda Lee Hinze, 30, McLean’s fiancée, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to charges connected to Takoda’s death. She was convicted of manslaughter and endangering children and faces nine months to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced Sept. 29.

ExploreRELATED: Woman charged in connection to Takoda Collins’ death pleads guilty

Jennifer Marie Ebert, 27, Hinze’s sister, pleaded guilty May 27, 2020, to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Her case was sealed from the public and she has not yet been sentenced.

ExploreRELATED: New trial date set in case of Dayton father accused of killing Takoda Collins
Al-Mutahan McLean
Caption
Al-Mutahan McLean

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Jennifer Ebert, left, and her sister Amanda Hinze
Caption
Jennifer Ebert, left, and her sister Amanda Hinze

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

In Other News
1
Search warrant: FBI investigated if contractor bribed Dayton mayors
2
Up to $5,000 reward offered for tips in Preble County arson
3
Police: LSD use suspected before man jumps off 3rd story roof in Oxford
4
Hamilton to consider law against drone voyeurism, other flying acts
5
Southwest Ohio police shooting: Man fatally shot tells officers ‘I will
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top