Fairfield man convicted of federal narcotics crime

He could be sentenced to at least a decade to up to life in federal prison.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents began an investigation in May 2021 after receiving information Clark was interested in purchasing 10 kilograms of cocaine from Los Angeles at the price of $33,000 per kilogram.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that during conversations related to drug sales in June and July 2021, Clark said he wanted to “stick to that white girl, the Christina Aguilera,” meaning cocaine, because law enforcement “want(ed) to fight that war on drugs with people passing away from [fentanyl].” But if the “price was right,” Clark said he’d buy fentanyl, too, so long as it was “top notch.”

Clark carried multiple burner cellphones, disposing of them as quickly as every two days. He also always kept $300,000 cash in his car, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A subsequent investigation revealed Clark reportedly engaged in large-scale narcotics purchases in the Cincinnati area.

He was arrested in August 2021, and officers discovered 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than $200,000 of cash in his vehicle, as well as 5 more kilograms of cocaine and more than 3 kilograms of fentanyl at an apartment used as a stash house.

During this time, Clark was on supervised release following a prior federal drug conviction. In 2008, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the Southern District of Ohio.

Clark’s sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.