Fairfield man charged with rape in Dayton; accused of nonconsensual sex act

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In an affidavit filed with Dayton Municipal Court, investigators said that on June 28, officers spoke to a woman who said that she had been dating Perez for a year. She said that they were having consensual intercourse when he performed a sex act on her. She said that she repeatedly said “no” and tried to get away, but he held her down and continued.

The officers said that they saw bruising where the woman said she was held down.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, but has since been released on a $100,000 bond, with the condition that he have no contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.