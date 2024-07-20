Fairfield man charged with rape in Dayton; accused of nonconsensual sex act

July 20, 2024
A Fairfield man is being charged with rape in Dayton after police said that he held a woman down and engaged in nonconsensual sex acts.

Hector De La Cruz Perez, 45, was indicted Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on a single count of rape, a first-degree felony, according to court documents.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In an affidavit filed with Dayton Municipal Court, investigators said that on June 28, officers spoke to a woman who said that she had been dating Perez for a year. She said that they were having consensual intercourse when he performed a sex act on her. She said that she repeatedly said “no” and tried to get away, but he held her down and continued.

The officers said that they saw bruising where the woman said she was held down.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, but has since been released on a $100,000 bond, with the condition that he have no contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

