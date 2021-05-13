Ex-Miamisburg school psychologist who secretly recorded teen sentenced to jail

Bradley W. Buzzell, 48, of Beavercreek, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 days in jail, with credit for one day served, and a $500 fine after he pleaded guilty April 22 to voyeurism ahead of his trial in Miamisburg Municipal Court on misdemeanor charges of voyeurism, possession of criminal tools and unauthorized use of property. As part of his plea, the latter two charges were dismissed.

According to online court records, the judge indicated he would review the case and may grant early release.