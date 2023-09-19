Eaton woman accused of breaking 4-week-old son’s leg, toe

An Eaton woman is facing charges after hospital staff alerted police about a 4-week-old child treated for a broken leg and other injuries.

Taylor Kathryn Johnson, 21, was arraigned Tuesday in Eaton Municipal Court for two counts of endangering children, one count of felonious assault, as well as one misdemeanor endangering children charge. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Eaton police were alerted Friday by staff from the Kettering Health emergency department that a 4-week-old boy had been brought in by a parent with a broken femur. Staff told police they found a spiral fracture to the infant’s leg and a fracture in one of the toes.

The child was transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where staff found bruising on the infant’s head, face and chest, which hospital records recorded as “highly concerning for physical abuse,” particularly the fracture to the child’s leg, according to the affidavit.

Police spoke to Johnson, the child’s mother, who first said that while she was reaching for a bottle the infant fell about two feet onto a hardwood floor. She later said that two days earlier the baby was kicking his legs while she was changing his diaper, so she pushed his leg all the way down to the couch when it popped, the document stated.

Johnson was arrested Friday and booked into the Preble County Jail, where she remains held.

