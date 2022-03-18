Drugs, cash and guns seized in bust of alleged ‘violent’ trafficking organization

On Tuesday, nine search warrants were served by multiple agencies, including the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force, Hamilton Police, Fairfield Police, Middletown Division of Police, the Hamilton County Task Force, Warren County Drug Task Force and the FBI. They were served on Hamilton residences related to the alleged violent drug trafficking organization operating throughout Butler County, the sheriff’s office said.

The group was allegedly involved with a large drug seizure in June and a shooting death in September. The searches resulted in the recovery of approximately 700 pounds of marijuana with a street value estimated to be around $2,000,000, 10 firearms, multiple vehicles, and over $50,000.