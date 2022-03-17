Middletown police have ‘person of interest’ in shooting in custody; victim transported to Atrium

One “person of interest” in a shooting this afternoon at an apartment complex on South Breiel Boulevard in Middletown is in custody and is being transported to the police station for questioning, said Chief David Birk.
Several Middletown police cruisers and a Middletown fire truck responded to the shooting at 1814 S. Breiel Boulevard, Birk said. One victim was shot in the shoulder and he was transported to Atrium Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, Birk said.
He said one firearm was recovered at the scene and police believe the two men knew each other.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
