Details released in alleged theft case against former Wayne Local treasurer, daughter

Ronald L. James, 69, was indicted on charges of tampering with records, theft in office and having an unlawful interest in a public contract, all felonies and Jenae M. James, 43, a teacher in the district, was indicted on one felony count of theft, the grand jury report said.

The report said that from Jan. 1, 2019 to Oct. 31, 2022, Ronald James used his office to “falsify documents directing additional money to a family member and a contract to a business partner.”

Prosecutors say during that time Ronald James diverted several thousand dollars in payments received by the district for hosting ACT testing to his daughter.

“Monies were being taken from the district to compensate (Jenae James) for ACT test proctoring that were school funds,” said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. “She received payments from ACT, but the allegation is he diverted funds that was also paid to the district for hosting to her. He took monies for the district coffers and paid her directly, when she had already been paid.”

Fornshell said the allegation is Jenae James was aware of the diverted ACT payments.

Ronald James’ unlawful interest in a public contract alleges he worked for a local garden center and steered business projects for the school district to that company, according to Fornshell.

“That is a big no no,” he said.

The contract was for approximately $25,000, according to prosecutors.

Ronald worked for the district for 24 years, submitting his resignation in late October 2022, where he cited “personal and professional reasons” for his quitting. At the time, the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office confirmed that there was an open audit and investigation involving the district.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 25 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.