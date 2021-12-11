Deputies seize kilo of fentanyl during traffic stop in Fairfield

A kilo of fentanyl was seized and a 25-year-old Hilliard, Ohio, man arrested Friday following a traffic stop in Fairfield.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said deputies pulled over a vehicle at state Route 4 and Boymel Drive.
During the traffic stop, the vehicle was searched, which resulted in the discovery and confiscation of a kilo of fentanyl, seized by deputies, the sheriff said.
Adrian Eliud Casilles, 25, was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail shortly before 5 p.m. on suspicion of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both first-degree felony charges.
“This is what happens when you bring drugs into Butler County. We take your drugs and we take you to jail,” Jones said.
Credit: Butler County Jail
About the Author