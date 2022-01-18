Death of Dayton man accused of killing 2 girls ruled an accident

Raymond Walters, 34, was pronounced dead on Nov. 16 at Miami Valley Hospital. He died of methamphetamine intoxication, according to the coroner’s report.

Walters was an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail at the time of his death. Correctional staff noticed Walters was behaving erratically earlier that day and removed him for a medical assessment, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Staff believed he may have “abused an unknown substance,” according to a media release.