Death of Dayton man accused of killing 2 girls ruled an accident

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

The death of a Dayton man who was accused of stealing a police cruiser and killing two girls was ruled an accident by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Raymond Walters, 34, was pronounced dead on Nov. 16 at Miami Valley Hospital. He died of methamphetamine intoxication, according to the coroner’s report.

ExploreRELATED: Montgomery County Jail inmate accused of stealing cruiser, killing girls in crash dies

Walters was an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail at the time of his death. Correctional staff noticed Walters was behaving erratically earlier that day and removed him for a medical assessment, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Staff believed he may have “abused an unknown substance,” according to a media release.

The Dayton Fire Department transported Walters to the hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office’s Special Investigations Unit is conducting a criminal investigation and Inspectional Services Unit is handling the internal investigation.

Walters was accused of stabbing his father on Aug. 26, 2020, and stealing and crashing his father’s truck. He then reportedly stole a Riverside police cruiser before crashing into another vehicle outside the Dayton Metro Library in downtown Dayton. The crash killed two 6-year-old girls, Penelope Jasko and Eleanor McBride.

ExploreREALTED: Man charged with crashing cruiser, killing girls ruled competent to stand trial

He was charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, robbery, aggravated vehicular assault, failing to comply with a police officer and other offenses, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Walters was scheduled to go to trial in March.

