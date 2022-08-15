Springboro man victim of 2nd deadly stabbing over weekend in Dayton

It is not clear what led to the argument, but Johns said there appeared to be an ongoing disagreement or animosity toward Osborne.

The 21-year-old man was arrested late Sunday at the house. He was booked on a preliminary murder charge in the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held without bond, jail records show.

A 65-year-old woman was stabbed to death Friday evening at her apartment in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue in Dayton.

The coroner’s office also identified her as Glenda A. Pope.

Bond was set at $1 million on Monday for 42-year-old Deantre Maurice Lloyd during his arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

Pope and Lloyd were friends and he was visiting her at the time of the stabbing. Johns said officers arrested Lloyd Friday as he tried to leave with the knife used in the attack.

“We did recover the murder weapon from him,” he said.